Students interested in nominations to a U.S. Service Academy for the fall 2024 term have only a few weeks left to apply.

Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) has announced his office is now accepting applications from high school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. The deadline to apply is October 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. CST.

“As the proud representative of many talented young people in central and northwestern Illinois, it is my honor to nominate select high school students to our nation’s military academies,” said Sorensen. “Those who attend these exceptional institutions bring honor to themselves, their community, and their c, and I’m happy to play a role in supporting their ambitions.”

Sorensen will nominate no more than 10 qualified high school students from Central and Northwestern Illinois to attend one of the four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

Students who need more information or want to apply can click here for more information on the process and to download an application. The website provides specific instructions on the accompanying forms and required documents, including an application form, an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation. Students are encouraged to start collecting everything needed for the packet as soon as possible because it may take time to compile all the needed paperwork.

