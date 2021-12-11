Rep. Phyllis Thede seeks reelection to Iowa House

Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede (D-Bettendorf) announced Saturday that she will seek reelection in the new House District 94, which includes portions of Bettendorf and Davenport.

Rep. Thede is seeking her seventh term after serving in the State House since 2009.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Bettendorf and Davenport in the Iowa House, and I am proud to announce my candidacy to represent House District 94,” said Rep. Thede. “I’m excited to get on the doors and meet the new people in my district to find out what’s important to them. I’ll always listen, put politics aside and do what’s best for the people of my district.”

Prior to retiring in 2016, Rep. Thede spent her career working in Davenport Community Schools.

She worked as an attendance secretary, paraeducator and various other positions in Davenport, including union president.

Rep. Thede grew up in Creston, Iowa — about four hours away from the Quad Cities — before raising her family in Bettendorf.

She and her husband, Dave, share three daughters and four grandchildren.

In Creston, Rep. Thede graduated from Southwestern Community College.

She also attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.

Rep. Thede continues her advocacy for public education and the Davenport and Bettendorf communities in the State House.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the Iowa House, but our work is not done. From affordable childcare to good jobs to accessible healthcare, there is more we can do to give hardworking Iowa families the economic security they deserve,” said Rep. Thede. “We have more to do to address the effects of the pandemic, fund our public schools and make sure every Iowan has access to quality and affordable healthcare.”

Rep. Thede serves on the House Appropriations, House Local Government and Natural Resources Committees and is the Ranking Member on the Administration and Rules Committee.

