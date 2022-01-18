Rep. Spain seeks re-election to Illinois House

Ill. State Rep. Ryan Spain, an Assistant Republican Leader in the Illinois House, officially launched his re-election bid for the Illinois House this week.

Spain will run for re-election in the new 73rd Illinois House District, which is where his home in Peoria is.

“I was proud to be one of three Republican legislators to lead the petition to investigate the actions of Michael Madigan and begin to end the stain of Democrat Machine corruption in our state government,” S[pain said in a news release.

“Policy challenges with the new Speaker remain, but so does my resolve to improve the lot for Illinois families who want nothing more than to raise their families and see better opportunities in Illinois,” said Spain, who will seek the Republican party’s nomination in the June 28 Primary Election.

“While my representation may be new to many voters in this district due to the new gerrymandered map boundaries drawn behind closed doors by Democrat politicians through a corrupt process which I led the charge against, I look forward to introducing myself and earning the support of voters who yearn to put Illinois on a better track,” he said in the release. “Voters in Central and North Central Illinois deserve full-throated conservative leaders to thoughtfully and strategically go to bat against the flawed policies which have driven our state into the ground.”

A lifelong Peorian, Spain graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a double degree in political science and speech communication and Bronze Tablet Honors. Spain also earned an MBA from Bradley University. In April 2007, Spain was elected to the city council as the youngest at-large member in Peoria history, a seat he held until fall of 2016.

He is the vice president of economic development at OSF Healthcare System. Spain and his wife Ashley have two school-aged daughters.

Spain has received high marks for his voting record from the Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Tooling & Manufacturing Association, Leading Age Illinois, Illinois Health Care Association and more. He was named a Champion of Free Enterprise by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the 2018 Leadership Award for improving telehealth policy from the Illinois Telehealth Initiative.

Spain serves as an expert in the House Republican caucus on healthcare policy, economic development, redistricting and election reform.

The new 73rd District consists of all or parts of Bureau, Henry, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.