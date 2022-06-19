Rep. Dan Swanson is congratulated by the FFA leadership team that selected him for the 2020 Honorary State Degree. (contributed photo.)

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) was honored to be awarded the FFA Honorary State Degree at the 94th Illinois FFA State Convention held in Springfield this week with 5,375 members and guests in attendance.

Illinois Agriculture Education through the FFA organization provides opportunities for leadership development, personal growth, and career success through classroom and laboratory instruction, work-based learning (SAE), and student leadership organizations, a news release says.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the next generation of farmers and agriculture leaders in the FFA organization,” commented Rep. Dan Swanson, a hog farmer from Alpha and member of the Agriculture and Conservation Committee. “I am in very good company with the other State Degree recipients from the families of student leaders, business owners, and other elected officials who support these young men and women in agriculture.”

Also recognized that day were recipients of the Distinguished Service Awards, the 25-Year, 50-Year, and 75-Year Sponsors to Illinois FFA, and the Illinois Foundation FFA donors who contributed a combined total of $378,982.78 this year.