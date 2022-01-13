Rep. Swanson launches re-election campaign

Republican State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, has launched his re-election campaign for the newly created 71st Illinois State House District.

“Illinois families deserve streets free from crime, great schools, and opportunities to grow their families here in Illinois,” Swanson said in a news release. “They deserve a state government with its house in order and free from corruption. They don’t deserve the unethical, immoral, tax-and-spend attitude they get from Chicago politicians.”

A farmer who served nearly 30 years in the U. S. military, Swanson has focused on supporting agriculture, helping veterans, improving services for rural communities, and expanding opportunities for working families, the release says.

“I ran for and won election to serve as State Representative six years ago to continue my advocacy for hardworking families and veterans in Springfield,” explained Swanson. “I’ve led the charge for accountability and action at Quincy Veterans Home following the Legionnaire’s outbreak and more recently holding officials accountable in our Veterans Homes for their handling of COVID.”

After 20 years of active duty and three years in the National Guard, Swanson volunteered for another tour of active duty and earned the Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge for his service in Iraq.

“I started seeing the soldiers I trained to go off to war in Iraq after my retirement,” said Swanson. “In the military, we have a term we use, ‘I’ve got your six,’ meaning ‘I’ve got your back.’ I volunteered to return to active duty to have their back.”

“This is no time for on-the-job training for those with ambitions more hardened than their hands,” he said “Hardworking families in Western Illinois need a fighter who lives our shared values. I’m running for re-election because there’s more work to do.”

The newly formed 71st State House District stretches from the Quad City area through portions of Henry and Mercer County to Galesburg/Knoxville, Monmouth, and Macomb.

Swanson helps run his sixth-generation family farm near Andover, Ill.. He and his wife Tammy attend the Alpha Baptist Church. They have two married sons and two grandchildren.