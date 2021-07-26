Rep. Swanson to host 4 veterans & seniors resource fairs

State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, will again host Veterans & Seniors Resources Fairs in early August to help connect area residents with state, county, and local government agencies that may be of assistance to them.

“As a veteran and veteran advocate myself, I know it can be a sometimes-daunting task to cut the red tape put in front of our returning heroes,” Swanson said in a news release. “Helping veterans as well as our area seniors to be able to connect with a real, live person from important government and local agencies, face-to-face, is an important aspect to their getting the help and assistance they need.”

“Even if you don’t have a specific concern or are not a veteran or senior, these resources fairs may be helpful in finding out more information on services and programs in your community. That’s why I would invite any person interested to come out and join us at one of these exciting events,” Swanson continued.

Fairs will be 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.:

T uesday, Aug 3 : Mercer County VFW, 106 SW Third Ave,. Aledo.

: Mercer County VFW, 106 SW Third Ave,. Aledo. Wednesday, Aug 4: Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., Princeton.

Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., Princeton. Thursday, Aug 5 : Knights of Columbus Hall, 1556 E. Fremont St., Galesburg.

: Knights of Columbus Hall, 1556 E. Fremont St., Galesburg. Friday, Aug 6: Flemish American Club, 313 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee.

Admission to all four events is free, and a light lunch will be provided. In addition to staff and booths representing local agencies and state agency staff, Swanson’s Constituent Service staff will be available for consultation during the events.

To sign up for a booth at the events as an exhibitor, contact Swanson’s district office at 309-334-7474.