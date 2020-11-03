Repaving project closing part of Leroy Street in Muscatine

A map showing the construction area of Leroy Street for repaving and the detour on Barry Avenue in Muscatine.

Part of Leroy Street in Muscatine will be closed from Wednesday, November 4, to Friday, November 6, for a repaving project.

The section from Mulberry Avenue to Amherst Avenue will be milled on Wednesday, cleaned on Thursday, and a new overlay of asphalt will be put down on Friday.

Barry Avenue from Mulberry Avenue to Leroy Street will be used as a detour around the closure.

This project is part of the 2020 Asphalt Street Overlay Project that was put on hold in the spring because of the unknown economic impact of the COVID-19 impact.

This is the only asphalt project to be completed before the asphalt plants shut down for winter.