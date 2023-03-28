Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to all traffic from Green to West 4th Street, including the Green Street intersection, starting Wednesday, March 29, as work begins to prepare this section of Lucas Street for repaving, according to a news release.

The West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project underground work was completed last fall, but the weather did not permit repaving to be accomplished before the winter shutdown.

Past the Main Street and West 4th Street intersections will be local traffic only..

Northbound through traffic on Lucas will be detoured from West 4th Street onto Cherry Street, to West 5th Street, to Locust Street, and to West 8th Street. Southbound through traffic on Lucas will be detoured on to West 8th Street, to Locust Street, to West 5th Street, and to Cherry Street.