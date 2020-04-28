Report of Maquoketa shooting revealed to be accidentally self-inflicted

A shooting in Maquoketa was revealed today to be an accidental self-inflicted wound.

Jackson County Deputies responded to a residence on Highway 64 in rural Maquoketa for a report of a subject with a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving, deputies were told by the victim, 20 year old Thomas A. Detro of Maquoketa, and witnesses that unknown people were outside the residence.

When Detro went out to investigate, he claimed to have been shot by an unknown subject in the right abdomen.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that this story was fabricated, and that Detro had, in fact, shot himself accidently.

In a later interview with Detro, he admitted to walking outside with a revolver and firing multiple “warning” shots into the ground before firing a third shot that caused bodily injury to himself.

Detro was air lifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

After being released from the hospital, Detro was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Bodily Injury – a Class D Felony – and Filing a False Report.