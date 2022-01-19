Reported armed robbery at QC shop Tuesday night – one suspect dead, another injured; police need your help finding third suspect

The Rock Island Police Department responded at approximately 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, January 18 to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at Blackhawk Tobacco & Vape.

According to a release, three masked suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and began threatening employees and demanding merchandise. During the robbery, an employee pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the suspects. The suspects fled from the store and were last seen running away from the scene.

Shortly after this call, a caller reported that someone with a gunshot wound was at an address in the 1700 block of Lincoln Court. When officers arrived, they discovered that the wounded subject had been transported by private vehicle to Genesis East Hospital in Davenport. At approximately 11:11 p.m., Davenport Police, Fire and Medic responded to the area around 1400 West Locust Street, Davenport, at Taco Bell in reference to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary information determined that it was related to the Rock Island shooting. The subject was pronounced dead at Genesis East.

Officers later found a second wounded person in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue. This subject was transported by RIFD ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital. The subject was reported in serious but stable condition. The deceased and wounded subject have been identified as two of the three suspects that committed the armed robbery. Police are still looking for the third suspect. The identities of the suspects are not being released at this time.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case and have been working with States Attorney Dora Villarreal. Additional evidence is being collected, and criminal charges are pending on the suspects. States Attorney Villarreal will release a statement as to her review of the employee’s use of deadly force against the armed robbery suspects.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.