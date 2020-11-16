Representative Bustos tests positive for COVID-19 Local News Posted: Nov 16, 2020 / 02:40 PM CST / Updated: Nov 16, 2020 / 02:40 PM CST On Monday, U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Representative Bustos is currently isolating at home and working remotely until she is cleared by her physicians. I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well.I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating.— Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) November 16, 2020 We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands. The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together.— Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) November 16, 2020