Representative Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Representative Bustos is currently isolating at home and working remotely until she is cleared by her physicians.

I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well.



I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) November 16, 2020