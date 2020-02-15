Representative Mark Smith elected as new chair of Iowa Democratic Party

Representaive Mark Smith was elected as the new chair of the Iowa Democratic Party on February 15 (photo courtesy Iowa Democratic Party)

The Iowa Democratic Party has elected a new leader.

Representative Mark Smith was elected by a majority vote of the IDP State Central Committee on February 15. He takes over the position after former IDP Chair Troy

Chair Smith, a sixth generation Iowan, represents Marshalltown in the Iowa State House, and formerly served as House Minority Leader.

“I am honored that Iowa Democrats have put their faith in my leadership to help lead our party to victory this November,” Chair Smith said after being elected.

He takes over the position that was previously held by Troy Price, who resigned February 12 after the controversy over the 2020 Iowa Caucus.