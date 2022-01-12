Representative will visit Saturday, announce intention to run again

Rep. Norine Hammond is on a tour of communities in the newly shaped 94th Illinois House District to share her vision for the future of the area. In addition, Hammond will announce her intentions to seek reelection to the Illinois House in the upcoming 2022 election cycle.

Hammond has previously represented the 93rd Legislative District but is now shifted into the 94th District with the completion of the 2020 remapping process. The 94th District will encompass all or parts of 12 counties throughout west central and northwest Illinois.

The public is welcome to meet Hammond at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Millennium Lanes meeting room, 1708 SE 3d St., Aledo, Ill. For more information, call Citizens for Hammond, 309-836-2102.



