Reptile Show visits the Quad Cities

One of the biggest reptile shows in the country made a stop in the Quad Cities.



It’s the first time that “Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show” visit Davenport.



On Sunday reptile lovers had the chance to walk around 80 booths and see different types of snakes, frogs, lizards and spiders.



The event was held at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center.



Mickey Meyer, is the organizer of the show and said he felt that the show need to be brought to the Quad Cities.



“Our primary purpose is to educate the general public and to get rid of the stigma that everybody has that reptiles are slimy and they’re scary,” said Meyer.



The next reptile show will come to the Quad Cities in February.