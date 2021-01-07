Republican Iowa Representative Miller-Meeks talks about what she witnessed this afternoon in the nation’s capitol

Mariannette Miller-Meeks the newly-elected Republican Iowa Representative give limited information as to what she witness this afternoon in the nation’s capitol.

“It was very nosy there was alot of chatter other than that I’m not going to describe,” said Miller- Meeks.

Miller-Meeks was sheltered in a safe place

“Thank you for inquiring whether myself and my staff are safe, we are safe we are sheltered in place,” said Miller- Meeks. “It is very frightening people need to be safe in their work places and it’s been a frightening thing for members but people are remaining calm.”

She encouraged for a peaceful protest

“We would strongly encourage people to dispers and to peacefully protest in another part of that capital or captial grounds,” said Miller- Meeks.

She thankful that local law enforcement did their best to keep them safe

“Certainly very frightening for members large crowds and large groups can be very frightening and unsettling but peope here are safe the captial police have done a tremendous job ensuring people are safe,” said Miller- Meeks.