The City of Muscatine is marking Digital Inclusion Week by helping residents safely donate unwanted electronics for refurbishment or recycling.

The seventh annual event runs from October 2-6 and is a nationwide week of action that raises awareness about the importance of digital equity. This year’s theme, “Building Connected Communities,” is appropriate since the city is working to bring digital access and skills to all residents in the city.

Digital inclusion involves three vital areas: affordable internet, access to appropriate devices and skills training. These basic essentials are still out of reach for millions of Americans. Muscatine’s Digital Inclusion Coordinator for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) grant, Charlie English, is hosting a device drive to be held during Digital Inclusion Week as part of an outreach program for ACP. He’s been working with local businesses and residents to collect unused or outdated devices for refurbishment or recycling. “We hope other organizations may be open to joining the city in utilizing this service to dispose of technology devices that are no longer useful,” he said. The city is partnering with PCs for People, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to collect devices for refurbishment and redistribution back into the community to low-income households and nonprofits. They offer certified data destruction and a tax donation receipt for donors.

Donations will be accepted at Musser Public Library, 408 E. Second Street, all week. English will be there on Thursday, October 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to collect electronics and answer questions about ACP. He will also be in the Loper Learning Center at Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado Street, on Wednesday, October 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. “We look forward to highlighting the incredible digital inclusion work happening in our community during this national week of recognition,” English said. “Our collective efforts help bridge the digital divide, and this week is our opportunity to ensure these initiatives are recognized and supported on a broader scale.”

“This week serves as an opportunity to celebrate the progress made, be visible and raise awareness, and extend our reach within the community,” said Jodi Royal-Goodwin, Community Development Director.

Many states, including Iowa, are creating digital equity plans, using funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Digital Inclusion Week highlights the ongoing, community-based work that is the backbone of digital equity.

For more information about the device drive or the ACP program, or to make arrangements for a high volume of donations, call Charlie English at (563) 275-6442 or email Charlie.acp@muscatineiowa.gov.