UPDATE: Crews rescued a man who was trapped in a trench about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after he was stuck there for about three hours.

His hands were shaking from the cold when emergency responders took him to an ambulance that transported him to a local hospital.

EARLIER: Rescue crews are on the scene in Cordova for a report of a construction worker trapped in a trench.

The call came about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 1300 block of 2nd Street South. Officials told Local 4 News a specialized rescue team was on its way.

After the team arrived, a crew member used a ladder to descend into the hole where the worker is trapped. Crews have brought in five-gallon plastic buckets to try to haul away the dirt from the man.

Crews from Silvis, Cordova, Genesis Ambulance and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, along with a Quad-City technical rescue team, are among those at the scene.

A MedForce helicopter arrived on the scene about 7:45 p.m.

