Crafted QC will host its fifth Made Market QC on Friday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Bend XPO in East Moline.

Shoppers at the April 2023 Made Market at The Bend XPO, which attracted 5,000 people.

This event is a handmade and vintage makers market featuring over 150 vendors with trendy boutiques, vintage finds, and the best handmade goods in the Midwest, according to Crafted QC owner Rachelle Buckwalter. In addition to shopping, it will feature live music and food + drinks for sale.

Twenty kid makers will have their own booths with handmade items ranging from candles and original paintings, to handmade bracelets as well. Concessions, including alcoholic beverage sales, are being provided by The Bend XPO.

Artist Maharah Jones works on a painting at the spring Made Market.

Live acoustic music will be provided by Common Chord:

Friday:

Jacob Hemenway 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Shaun Easton 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday:

Spencer Praught 9 to 11 a.m.

Lim & Leigh 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Karl Beatty 1 to 3 p.m.

Made Market is three times this year – April, August, then early December, with a mini-market planned for Alternating Currents, on Saturday, Aug. 19 on East 2nd Street in downtown Davenport (about 50 vendors), by Mississippi River Distilling’s lounge.

Attendees at the April Made Market at The Bend XPO, East Moline.

In the April market, about 5,000 people attended.

Crafted QC moved in June 2023 to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, at 5015 Competition Drive. Artist Penny Smith of Bettendorf works for the store about 15 hours a week.

“I’ve always done creative things. I used to work at my best friend’s store, scrapbooking and paper crafts,” she said Thursday. “I’ve always done something creative, but during COVID, I decided to start painting.”

Penny Smith with some of her art (lower three shelves) at Crafted QC, 5015 Competition Drive, Bettendorf (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I painted when I was younger,” Smith, 54, said, noting she grew up in Blue Grass and went to Davenport West. “I always wanted to paint. I did a painting challenge during COVID, where I would do a painting a day for 30 days (in March 2021) and post it, and people were so enthusiastic.”

She asked Buckwalter to display at the first Crafted Made Market QC in August 2022 at the Davenport RiverCenter, and then sold her work at Crafted QC starting that fall at its old location on Utica Ridge Road, behind Biaggi’s.

A few of Smith’s paintings for sale at Crafted QC (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“People are so positive reinforcing, when you share something,” Smith said. “It’s been a great experience.”

“I work for her, so I’m biased, but I have been to a lot of markets, art shows, and it’s so well curated,” Smith said of the Made Market. “It’s not so much crafty – it’s more of an experience. You can see art, you can see handmade. People are doing things – blowing glass and making things right there on the spot. Then you have cocktails, live music – it’s just a different experience.”

Smith with her art display at the April Made Market.

Smith can’t do this weekend’s Made, since she’s going to a wedding out of town, but will be there Aug. 19. She has several of her paintings and prints for sale to the left of the front desk at Crafted QC.

“Rachelle is such a sweetheart,” Smith said of Buckwalter. “The reason I took this job is, I used to work in Bella (gifts and housewares) in LeClaire; she’s a friend of mine. I wanted to meet other artists and makers, and get an idea what shows I can do.”

Rachelle Buckwalter is owner of Crafted Quad Cities, which features many gift items made by area artists, and merchandise that promotes the QC (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“It’s been a good thing to do. I have met a lot of other local artists, even in the last year,” she said.

Of painting, when she’s focused on creating a scene (with flowers, plants, or a beach), she has music on and it’s very relaxing and rejuvenating, she said. “Especially during COVID, it was something to do, that wasn’t boring.

“There’s an outcome, you’re producing something,” Smith said. “I’m doing another 30-day, for myself, making myself paint daily. I post it on my Facebook.”

Smith at her spring Made Market booth.

You can find her artist page HERE.

A portion of this weekend’s Made Market proceeds are being donated to Rescued in Moline, as Made Market typically supports a local nonprofit, Buckwalter said. In April, proceeds were donated to EveryChild, and in total the event has raised over $20,000 for nonprofits, she said Thursday.

Rescued is one of Buckwalter favorite organizations. Co-owner Erin Granet “does so much for our community and I like helping her out when I can to return the favor,” the Crafted owner said.

Customers at the April Made Market.

At 2105 16th St., Moline, Rescued is a high-end resale boutique that donates profits to help pets in need. The owners have volunteered at local animal shelters and knew firsthand how veterinarian bills are one of the biggest expenses shelters face each month, according to the shop’s website. What they soon discovered was how many families also have difficulties paying for unforeseen vet bills for their beloved pets.

Rescued’s mission is to support animal welfare by donating profits to local vet clinics, animal shelters, rescue groups, and other pets in need.

Admission to the Bend XPO market is $7 at the door or $5 online at www.mademarketqc.com.

For further information, including vendor profiles, visit the Made Market website HERE or Facebook page HERE.