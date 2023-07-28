Nearly 40 medium-sized dogs rescued from alleged neglect were in the care of a groomer in Tipton on Friday.

In an air-conditioned facility called The Groom Station, the dogs are getting medical care, including updated vaccinations, and have had baths before they are sent to the Iowa Rescue League in Des Moines next week so they can be adopted.

In Tipton, 39 rescued dogs are being cared for in an air-conditioned groomer facility. (photo by Jackson Rozinsky)

Ashley Wildman, who has been a dog groomer for 19 years, is helping with the dogs. “We were contacted by somebody so that they could cleaned up for adoption. So we’re just taking our time with them. They’re all kind of a little skittish, but in good health and we’re hoping they can find homes after they’re cleaned and ready to go,” she told Local 4 News.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Des Moines will receive the dogs next week, she said. For more information on this group, visit here.

A Cedar County search warrant application dated July 25 lists Just Dogs Rescue at 1707 Highway 130, Tipton.

The warrant says “Just Dogs is a dog rescue operated primarily by Linda Boots. The primary area of operations is a large agricultural or industrial style building. The Cedar County Assessor indicates the property is owned by (another person) and zoned commercial.”

Also listed to be searched is a silver 2010 Chrysler Town and County van registered to Just Dogs Rescue.

“Items sought” include:

39 dogs of various sizes, ages, sexes, and color.

Any and all veterinary records associated kept by Linda Boots and/or Just Dogs Rescue from the last two years

Any and all records related to the disposal, burial, or cremation of any dogs from the last two years.

Photographs and/or video to be taken of the conditions in which the dogs were being kept at the time of the execution of the search warrant.

Carcasses or remains of any deceased dogs or other animals.

Any and all records related to the intake and disposition of dogs or other animals taken in by Just Dogs Rescue or Linda Boots and either adopted, deceased, or otherwise disposed of for the last two years.

The dogs, the warrant says, include a heeler/lab mix, lab/hound, shepherd mix, lab mixes, heeler mix, cattle dog mix, husky, collie mix, terrier mix, shepherd/poodle mix, lab, terrier, Golden Labradors, collie/lab mix, rat terrier mix, chihuahua mix, a Shih Tzu, beagle cross, and a poodle cross, among other dogs.