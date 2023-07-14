At 7:30 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were at Buffalo Shores after a report that a boater fell in the Mississippi River about 6 p.m.
Officers at the scene west of Buffalo on the Mississippi River across from the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm told our Local 4 News crew that two people were in the boat when one person reportedly fell in.
Emergency responders – including the Department of Natural Resources and Buffalo Police and Fire crews – continued to search for the boater Friday night.
More emergency responders continued to arrive at the site as the search continued. DNR officers told our Local 4 News crew the search is “a race against time.”
