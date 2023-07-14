At 7:30 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were at Buffalo Shores after a report that a boater fell in the Mississippi River about 6 p.m.

Emergency responders search for a boater who reportedly fell in the river at Buffalo on Friday evening. (photo by Victoria Frazier.)

Officers at the scene west of Buffalo on the Mississippi River across from the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm told our Local 4 News crew that two people were in the boat when one person reportedly fell in.

Emergency responders – including the Department of Natural Resources and Buffalo Police and Fire crews – continued to search for the boater Friday night.

More emergency responders continued to arrive at the site as the search continued. DNR officers told our Local 4 News crew the search is “a race against time.”

Local 4 News will remain in contact with officials to provide details as soon as they become available.