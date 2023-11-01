A resident and two dogs died in a house fire Tuesday in Grandview, Iowa, in Louisa County, a news release says.

At 6:17 a.m. Tuesday, Louisa County emergency crews responded to a reported house fire at the 200 block of North Madison Street, Grandview. A Louisa County Deputy arrived at 6:23 a.m. and was unable to make entry because of excessive heat and extensive smoke, the release says.

Grandview firefighters arrived at 6:29 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire in the front part of the residence.A deceased resident along with the family’s two dogs were found inside the home.

The State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s office will complete the investigation. The cause of the fire and the cause of death are both pending results from the state evidence lab and the state medical examiner’s office. No foul play is suspected, the release says.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office assisted, along with Grandview Fire Department, Letts Fire Department, Wapello Fire Department, Wapello Ambulance Service, Columbus Junction Fire Department, Louisa County Ambulance, Fruitland Fire Department, Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Communications Department, State of Iowa Fire Marshall Office, Iowa Division of Criminalistics Lab and State of Iowa Medical Examiner Office.