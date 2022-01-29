A fire broke out around dinnertime Saturday at a home in Bettendorf.

It happened in a neighborhood located on Meadows Circle.

All individuals were able to evacuate safely.

When Local 4 News arrived as the only media outlet on the scene, two cats were still in the house.

Martin Lambertus, a family member who first discovered the fire, described to our crew what he witnessed.

“We had a fire going in the fireplace. I came outside because I was gonna get one of the tablets out of our vehicle, and then I noticed a bunch of smoke in the garage, and then outside,” said Lambertus. “And that’s when I heard some popping noises, and then I went out to the vehicle, and I noticed the top of the house was on fire.”

Members of the family say there wasn’t smoke inside of the house, and they expect the cats to be rescued without too much damage to the property.

Further details on the incident will be provided when available.