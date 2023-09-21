A resident was forced to jump out of a second-story window to avoid a morning fire in Galesburg yesterday.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Mulberry Street on September 20 at 4:28 a.m. Their response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. When they arrived, they found flames showing from the outside of a two-story home. Battalion Chief Dave Farrell established command while the Brooks Street Station Fire Crew quickly extinguished a fire in a stairwell.



A resident of the home jumped out of a second-story window because of the smoke and flames. The interior and exterior of the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, but no injuries were reported by residents or fire personnel. Damage estimates are still being calculated. The fire is being investigated by Galesburg Fire Department investigators.