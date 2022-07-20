Two were transported from the scene of a house fire Wednesday night. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

UPDATE, July 21, 11:04 a.m. — At approximately 8:22 p.m. on July 20, the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 407 43rd Street.

The first units on the scene described the structure as a two-story, multi-family residence with smoke showing. Moline Police Officers advised the Fire Department that one victim was still inside on the second floor. Smoke detectors activated and alerted residents of the presence of fire. All other occupants were able to exit safely. Fire crews searched the second floor, quickly locating the victim in a bedroom.

Fire crews rescued the victim, who was transported to a local hospital by Moline Fire Ambulance. Fire crews continued through the building and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. The fire was ultimately contained in a single room. The structure is considered uninhabitable and there were no requests for assistance.

No firefighters were injured, one Moline Police Officer was transported by a Moline Fire Ambulance and treated and released from the hospital. The victim remains at an area hospital.

The Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau has started an investigation and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle, with the addition of one off-duty Fire Investigator and one off-duty Chief Officer.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy.

EARLIER: One resident and one police officer were transported from the scene of a small fire about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of 43rd Street, Moline. Both had minor smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the blaze was out in 10 minutes. It resulted in major smoke damage to the home.

Assisting at the scene were crews from East Moline and Rock Island.

We do not know the extent of damage or what caused the fire. We will stay in contact with firefighters to provide details when they become available.