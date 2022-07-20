Two were transported from the scene of a house fire Wednesday night. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

One resident and one police officer were transported from the scene of a small fire about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of 43rd Street, Moline. Both had minor smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the blaze was out in 10 minutes. It resulted in major smoke damage to the home.

Assisting at the scene were crews from East Moline and Rock Island.

We do not know the extent of damage or what caused the fire. We will stay in contact with firefighters to provide details when they become available.