Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program, according to a news release.

“DavenportU Citizens Academy is a great program for residents who are interested in how

their local government operates. It’s a fantastic way to learn about the budget, public safety, and how our City departments provide support to the community,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

The Monday sessions will begin on March 27 with an introduction to city government and conclude with graduation at the May 24 City Council meeting. In between, participants will learn the basics of city government as well as community development processes, community policing, and budget planning.

Applications for the DavenportU 2023 Spring Cohort will be accepted online through Feb. 24.