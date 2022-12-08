Rock Island residents are invited to participate in festive fun by lighting up their yards and homes in celebration of the holidays, according to a news release.

The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 37th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest is intended to recognize Rock Island residents and businesses who craft seasonal displays that are enjoyed by many people throughout the holidays. Nominated properties will be viewed and scored by members of the Beautification Commission.

To nominate a residential or commercial light display, send the name of the business or resident and the address of the display via e-mail to douglass.kathryn@rigov.org or call 309-732-2905 by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Judging will take place on the evening of Dec. 19, when all displays should be

illuminated by 5:30 p.m.

Certificates will be awarded by Mayor Mike Thoms for first, second and third place winners in both the residential and commercial categories during a January city council meeting. Winners of the 2020 and 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest are not eligible to compete.