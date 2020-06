A Geneseo nursing home had some furry friends visit this week.

Allure of Geneseo invited zoo animals to comfort the people who live there.

Furry Friends Petting Zoo from Princeton, Illinois went back to the nursing home for the first time since pandemic restrictions started.

The zoo brought a llama, a rabbit and a guinea pig.

The animals were taken to the windows so the people could see them through the glass.

Allure of Geneseo plans to bring the animals back in the next few weeks.