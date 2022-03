Four people safely escaped a house fire that started shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 16th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline.

Crews put a ladder up to the second floor of the residence. A Moline Police Officer comforted a child in his arms at the scene.

Firefighters said an investigation into the fire continues. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Firefighters are at a structure fire near the intersection of 12th Street and 16th Avenue, Moline. pic.twitter.com/K1bEyYMTTD — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) March 24, 2022