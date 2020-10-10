Residents evacuated, returned as crews respond to report of fire at Bettendorf care center

Firefighters responded Saturday morning to report of a fire at Bettendorf Health Care Center on Crow Creek Road.

Residents were evacuated and at least one person was transported from the scene. Firefighters said there were no injuries.

Residents had returned to the facility by 11 a.m. In addition to Bettendorf fire and police, emergency responders included crews from Scott County, Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Firefighters respond to report of a fire at Bettendorf Health Care Center on Crow Creek Road. pic.twitter.com/VjBqVgTfTY — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) October 10, 2020