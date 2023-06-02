Since October 2022, a group of local citizens have been meeting and planning for an organization to shine a light on a clean, bright future. They have launched the Muscatine County Energy District, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the development of energy solutions specific to the needs of Muscatine County, according to a news release.

The new organization envisions a community powered by sustainable, renewable energy used efficiently which will contribute to a vibrant economy and stable climate. Its mission is to implement that vision through education, energy planning, advocacy, investment, and partnerships.

“Specifically, we will work to educate the public about renewable energy and energy efficiency efforts; promote energy planning, measurement, and monitoring programs with local governments and institutions; advocate for policies leading to energy independence; and connect consumers, businesses, and organizations with energy and efficiency related investment opportunities,” says Sue Johannsen, President of Muscatine County Energy District.

Muscatine County Energy District continues the focus on the efforts started by Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM), a non-profit organization that worked for over 10 years to improve air quality in Muscatine County. As the community’s air pollution was reduced, CLAM’s emphasis shifted to promoting solar and other renewable energy. Over the past two years CLAM worked with the emerging energy district leadership and now is renamed and organized as the Muscatine County Energy District.

The newly created Muscatine County Energy District already made plans to connect with the community. It will introduce the Energy District concept on Friday, June 2 at the Stanley Center for Peace & Security Sustainability Fair. Plans are in the works for additional community events this summer. Plus, it will develop a solar tour to introduce Muscatine-County legislators to the many solar energy-generating installations in operation.

What is an Energy District?

Inspired by the Soil & Water Conservation Districts formed in the 1930s, an Energy District is a non-profit organization that serves a specific county. It fosters the development of locally tailored energy solutions that account for the demographic, geographic, and regulatory factors in that county. An Energy District empowers local energy users to make changes, facilitates cooperation between diverse public and private stakeholders, and stimulates the local economy by promoting investment in energy projects and jobs. Through education and community outreach, an Energy District increases adoption of energy efficiency measures and renewable energy production, thereby reducing carbon emissions and other pollution. Finally, an Energy District improves community resiliency through distributed energy generation and storage.

Muscatine County Energy District Leadership

Members of the Board of Directors for the organization include:

· Sue Johannsen – Muscatine

· Jean Clark – Muscatine

· Franz Silberger – Muscatine

· Jim Elias – Muscatine County

· Robert Stover – Muscatine County

· Deb Hughes – Muscatine County

· Barb Smith – Moscow

· Mark Patton – Wilton

· Ed Moreno – West Liberty

Muscatine County Energy District extends an invitation to anyone to become an Energy Champion with the group. It typically meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Musser Public Library in Muscatine. The organization can be reached online here or by email at MuscatineCountyEnergyDistrict@gmail.com