Residents in the QC stepping up to sewing machines to sew masks for hospitals

Masks are in high demand, and for doctors and nurses who desperately need them the inventory is low.



People here in the quad cities, and organizations are stepping up to their sewing machines to help fill that gap.

They are calling for everyone to help out with the cause by helping to sew as well as helping with supplies.

Members of the Farmer’s Market in Davenport collected finished surgical masks, and fabric today. They also gave away kits so people can sew masks at home to address the need.

“We’ve got a huge need. All of the local hospitals, nursing home, Community Help They have all came to us and said yes we need massive amounts. If this continues on we’re not going to have what we need. The masks that we’re making they are able to sterilize, use and then re sterilize,” says Lorrie Beaman, Executive Director of Freight House Farmer’s Market.

Members of the Farmers Market say, the big need right now is elastic. For anyone interested in helping out, they will be at the Freight House Farmer Market, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Here is also a link to their Facebook page.