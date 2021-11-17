Residents invited to 2 public hearings during Thursday council meeting

Two public hearings will be held during the Muscatine City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The first will be on a proposed revised ordinance to amend the precinct and ward boundaries within the City of Muscatine. The first reading of that ordinance will be heard later in the meeting.

A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the in-person meeting for those who want to view the proceedings or make a comment but do not feel comfortable attending in person. Details for joining that meeting are listed below.

State law requires that ward and precinct boundaries be adjusted after the release of the new decennial census information to comply with the standards contained in state law which include territory must be contiguous, compact, and follow state legislative boundaries. Even with the delays in releasing census data due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City staff has been able to implement the nonpartisan rules and redraw the boundaries to move the least amount of voters and continue to provide compact wards.

A second public hearing will be held on the revised plans and specifications for the Safety Platform Project. Original project bids were opened Oct. 26, but all bids came in over budget. Water Resource and Recovery Facility staff determined to revised the plans and specifications, and rebid the project to reduce cost while maintaining the integrity of the structures. This project will install galvanized-steel safety platforms and stairs to extend out to valves and other pieces of equipment that need regular maintenance at the Papoose Lift Station dry well.

Thursday’s City Council meeting is open to the public. Citizens attending the meeting are asked to follow current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations for wearing a mask indoors whether vaccinated or not. The City of Muscatine does not require wearing a mask, but does urge the public to follow Public Health and CDC recommendations.

People who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. Information on joining the session and how to make a comment during the meeting is listed below. The session will also be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2.

Information on the presentations and other agenda items can be found by clicking AGENDA to download the November 18, 2021, City Council agenda and/or attachments.

The best way for the public to participate is to dial in to the GoToMeeting session, mute your device, watch the session on YouTube or Cable Channel 2, and, at the appropriate time, unmute your device to ask a question or make a comment. The public can also use the “chat” feature on the GoToMeeting virtual meeting to pose a question to the Mayor, Council, or staff member.

Join the meeting from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone by clicking the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/567270917

You can also use your phone by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, follow the prompts, and type in Access Code 567-270-917 when prompted.



New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/567270917

Mute your computer or phone while listening to the proceedings (press *6 when using phone or mute button on computer). A chat window is available when you use your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Those wishing to speak or to ask a question are asked to use the chat box to post a message that will be seen by the Mayor who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn. Those using their phones must wait until the mayor asks for additional comments. The mayor will recognize you prior to you addressing the council.