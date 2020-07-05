Residents march at Moline Police Department to show support for local law enforcement

A group of people spent their 4th of July by marching around the Moline and Bettendorf Police Departments to show their support for local law enforcement.

Organizer, Russ Garza says that he wanted to honor the officers to show them that the community appreciates how they keep the community safe. Garza says that he used to get in trouble with the law a lot, but one detective with the Moline Police Department helped him turn his life around.

“A second father figure to me was a detective for the Moline Police Department and he actually brought me along, kept me out of trouble after awhile of getting in trouble and because of that just here to honor his life. He passed away from cancer a few years back “