A downtown Rock Island apartment building has been without electricity since Monday.

Sala Flats on 19th St. lost heat and electricity at around 5:00 p.m. January 15, according to the apartment building manager and multiple tenants living in the building. The building manager says MidAmerican Energy is working on fixing the electrical issue, but there is no estimated time to when the issues will be fixed. Our Quad Cities News spoke with tenants living in Sala Flats who say the building manager is informing them to find another place to stay until the building’s electrical problems are fixed.

The building recently received $4.6 million in upgrades in 2023 to preserve and upgrade the building.