A rural Genesis healthcare facility will shut its doors for good in about two months.

Genesis notified people in Erie that the clinic will close in the middle of June.

Local 4 News learned about the decision after the facility sent letters to the community about it Monday.

It’s the only close option like it for the people who live there. The next closest is about a half hour away.

“Genesis says they look forward to shaping and enhancing our access to personal and convenient healthcare,” Erie resident Teresa Keag said. “Well, a lot of the elderly — they don’t want to drive to Sterling. They don’t want to drive to the [Quad] Cities. It makes them too anxious.”

People there will hold a rally to try to keep the Genesis clinic from closing. That will be Thursday afternoon.

Local 4 News tried to speak with managers at Genesis about the decision. They declined an on-camera interview.