Residents react to recent gunfire in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department responded to three shots fired calls late Thursday night into Friday morning. There were no reported injuries, but multiple shell casings were found at each scene.

The incidents at East 35th Street and Ted’s Mobile Home and RV Park left damage to buildings and trailers. Local Four News went back out to to the apartment complex on East 35th Street and spoke to a resident who heard the incident happen.

“We just heard about six shots fired and a car start off.”

One building in the complex had a bullet hole in three different windows. The resident that Local Four News spoke to says that it was quite the scene.

“There was about seven squad cars our here. They said that they had responded to a different shots fired on Locust and then they got the call to come here and they pretty much knocked on everyone’s door and were asking what everyone saw and how many gunshots were fired.”

She says that a lot of people heard the ruckus that was caused, but they weren’t sure what it was at first.

“A lot of people were outside. We didn’t really realize that it was a gunshot so it sounded more like a fire cracker.”

She says that this type of thing hasn’t happened in awhile.

“We haven’t had any issues like that in probably the last two years.”