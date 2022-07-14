We followed up on how residents are dealing with loss, since their home caught fire on Monday, June 20.

A home on 12th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenpor burned completely down after being engulfed in flames that Monday afternoon.

The home has been around since 1895. Firefighters say the house was converted into small apartment sectionals years ago and has housed multiple families since

On Thursday we spoke with one of the previous residents of the home. Robert Baker told us that watching their home burn up was extremely difficult. He said his family lost valuable items such as musical instruments and some even lost their mother’s ashes. He also explained how their necessities, such as bathroom items, laundry soap, clothes, and more, were lost.

Despite losing almost everything they owned, all the residents are still together, working to get back on their feet.

“It made me look back and reflect on what life is… you don’t realize how much help you need until this happens. And then these organizations are limited on funding and money and stuff. So basically we’re working to the bone … .tooth and nail to get our life back,” he said.

According to Baker, with the help of the community the tenants were able to get a small two-bedroom home a week and a half after the incident.

“We’ve all come together collectively as a unit – put our heads and funds together – as well as the help of some organizations to allow us to be in the residence that we’re in now,” he said. “It’s an awesome place. I love the area. I can see myself here for a while.”

Although they were able to find a home, the residents still are in need of a few additional items.

“We needs things from blankets, pillows to bathroom items, wash rags, bath towels, hand towels, different soaps, laundry – just little necessities of life,” he said.

The tenants are working on a Go-Fund-Me page for donations. Once we have those details, Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will proivide them.