Residents rescued from apartment building fire in Monmouth

Several residents of an apartment building needed to be rescued from a fire in Monmouth on Wednesday morning.

The Monmouth Fire Department responded to the call about smoke coming from the inside of an apartment at 200 East Harlem Avenue shortly after 9:30am.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a third floor apartment when they arrived on the scene. They were able to quickly contain the fire before it spread to the other apartments.

Due to the heavy smoke throughout the building, firefighters and police searched the building for anyone were not able to escape. They found several residents and were able to safely evacuate them from the building.

Several patients were taken to the hospital for treatment from smoke inhalation. While there were no human fatalities, a pet died due to smoke-related injuries.

The Monmouth Police Department and Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service gave assistance to the Monmouth Fire Department during the incident.

No other information is available at this time.