Residents shaken after shooting incident outside their house

People in Rock Island are shaken after they say two men opened fire on each other right outside their house.

It happened the corner of 17th avenue and 6th street.

Rock Island Police Department are still investigating the incident.

“By the time I turned around, this guy was up on the corner, he fired three shots,” Tim Williams, a resident where the incident happened said. “I turned around, saw the other guy running between the yards, and the other guy followed him and I heard about four more shots.”