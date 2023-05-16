Tension is high among Galesburg city council members after a special city council meeting Monday night.

Originally, there were two things on the agenda — one involved making changes to the city’s legal counsel and the second was deciding the fate of City Manager Gerald Smith.

The latter was eventually dropped from the meeting.

A flood of residents came out to support the city manager and many others asked the aldermen who called the special meeting to better serve their constituents, Instead of causing turmoil within city council.

“I mean I didn’t see it either until it was forwarded to me,” Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman said. “Has anyone in this seen this agenda? Or did this just materialize out of thin air?

Alderwoman Heather Acerra spoke up and said she created the agenda. No other aldermen admitted they were a part of the special meeting being called.

“This item was not on the agenda, per se,” Acreea said. “As far as I understand, that would be my concern. … It is on the special agenda. We’re moving to consider hiring them as our — basically on retainer if we need them or whatever as our special legislative counsel.”

Council members will continue their discussion of possibly authorizing city council to retain legal counsel in June.

Those aldermen wanting to change the ordinance want to hire Ancel Glink as their legal counsel.