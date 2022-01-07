Residents unable to return to home after structure fire in Davenport Thursday night

Occupants of a home on South Concord St. were unable to return to the building after a fire Thursday night.

In a release Davenport Fire said they were called by a resident of the neighborhood around 10:20 p.m., who saw flames coming from an upstairs furnace closet.

The occupants attempted to put out the fire themselves, but were not able to. All occupants were able to evacuate the building safely.

Once Davenport Fire arrived on scene, they saw flames shooting through the roof. An aggressive interior attack was able to get the fire under control.

After the fire was put out, heavy damage was observed on the second floor of the structure, along with some water damage on the first floor.

Another family assisted the residents of the home after they were unable to return to it.

There were no injuries reported. In total, six vehicles and 16 fire personnel responded to the fire.