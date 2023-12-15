Two residents left a Fulton apartment building after structural issues were discovered, according to a news release from Fulton Police.

About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Fulton Police were notified about issues on the north and northeast corner exterior of a building at 1206 4th St., Fulton, in Whiteside County. The structure is a four-unit apartment building with two units occupied.

(Fulton Police Department)

Fulton Fire Protection District was contacted, and Fulton Fire Command assessed the situation and, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of residents who live in the building and nearby, Fire Command restricted further access.

On Friday morning, the City of Fulton Public Works, Police and Fire Department personnel met with the building owner and a structural engineer from Willett Hofmann & Associates Inc. After an inspection, the structure was deemed unsafe for occupancy until it can be properly stabilized on the north side, the release says.

The two affected residents are staying with family members “until a solution is met to allow for the safe return of the residents,” the release says. Fourth Street will remain closed for vehicle traffic from 12th Avenue to the middle of the block south toward 13th Avenue. Businesses in the area still will have access via the sidewalk on the east side of the roadway.

“The public is reminded that the area is secured for safety reasons and public access is restricted beyond the established barricades. A time frame for crews to be on the scene to stabilize and secure the structure should be as early as next week, as indicated by the proper owner,” the release says.