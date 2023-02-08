Eight people were honored by the City of Moline on Tuesday for their heroic response to a fire last month.

The Timber Knoll Apartment Complex in Moine caught fire Jan. 25, when some people were trapped on their balconies.

That’s when workers near the complex jumped in to help. Two off-duty firefighters, four employees with a tree service and two property workers created a pathway to get people out of the building.

“Victims trapped on the second floor of their apartment building with both of their exits blocked by fire. The only way to safety was a route given to them by thees individuals They’re heroes for sure there’s no question about that and without their presence and without the quick action they took it is without a doubt that lives could have been lost that morning. “

Two people were hurt in the fire that day.