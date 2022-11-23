Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), along with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, invites the community to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island.

Attendees can speak with state and local agencies on emergency housing resources available and apply on-site:

Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

Up to $60,000 in emergency mortgage relief

Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program

Up to $25,000 in emergency rental payments

Other housing resources available at the fair include:

Help with gas and electric bills

Help with past due water bills

Additional resources for people facing housing insecurity

Homeowners in need of home repairs

Homeowners in need of accessibility improvements

Budgeting and financial literacy

Attendees will be able to start their applications on site for the IHDA’s programs and others. Attendees are encouraged to bring all their documents with them to the Resource Fair to help streamline the application process. The links below indicate the documentation necessary.

Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund Homeowner Documents



Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program Tenant Documents Landlord Documents



The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) provides up to $60,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Homeowners in need of assistance can find more information on program eligibility and apply here.

The Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP) provides funding to Illinois tenants and property owners across the state (outside of Cook County) who have pending cases in eviction court. The program is only available to litigants in eviction court. Applicants may qualify for up to $25,000 in emergency rental payments that can include up to 15 months of past-due rent and 3 months of future rent payments to prevent eviction. Find out more here.

For more information about GROWTH and its housing programs it provides, click here.