Resources for seniors booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Rock Island County:

Help is on the way for seniors in Rock Island County without internet access to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with Alternatives for the Older Adult, the Rock Island County Health Department is opening a call center on Monday, Feb. 15.

Calls will be taken between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People will be able to contact the resource center to book appointments and get any questions answered.

Those unable to register right away will be put on a waiting list.

A toll-free number is currently being set up and will be released prior to the call center’s opening.

The resource center will stay open for people younger than 65 once a majority of seniors are vaccinated.

Henry County:

Seniors in need of a ride to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can contact Abilities Plus, a nonprofit in the area. Learn more at http://www.abilitiesplus.org/. All appointments are being booked online currently at this time.

Scott County:

Individuals 65+ Years of Age who are patients of Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health – Trinity or Community Health Care, Inc. will be contacted by their healthcare providers to set an appointment.

Seniors without a primary care provider or whose primary care provider is not part of the 3 listed should contact CASI for assistance: 563-386-7477.