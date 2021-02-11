Resources for seniors booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Rock Island County:
Help is on the way for seniors in Rock Island County without internet access to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In partnership with Alternatives for the Older Adult, the Rock Island County Health Department is opening a call center on Monday, Feb. 15.
Calls will be taken between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
People will be able to contact the resource center to book appointments and get any questions answered.
Those unable to register right away will be put on a waiting list.
A toll-free number is currently being set up and will be released prior to the call center’s opening.
The resource center will stay open for people younger than 65 once a majority of seniors are vaccinated.
Henry County:
Seniors in need of a ride to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can contact Abilities Plus, a nonprofit in the area. Learn more at http://www.abilitiesplus.org/. All appointments are being booked online currently at this time.
Scott County:
Individuals 65+ Years of Age who are patients of Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health – Trinity or Community Health Care, Inc. will be contacted by their healthcare providers to set an appointment.
Seniors without a primary care provider or whose primary care provider is not part of the 3 listed should contact CASI for assistance: 563-386-7477.