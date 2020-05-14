Resources still available for people in dangerous relationships during COVID-19

More time at home could be dangerous for some people. Local mental health experts are concerned about people trapped in dangerous relationships.

Counselors at Family Resources remind anyone experiencing domestic violence there are ways to get help.

They can contact Family Resources’ 24 hour free crisis line at 866-921-3354 or go to their website at www.famres.org.

“Right now survivors, they’re already facing a lot of pressure and a lot of trauma from you know ongoing abuse, but then just the scariness with COIVD-19 and feeling like they have less options,” said Ali Brokaw, Family Resources survivor services supervisor.

Brokaw said people can also go to court houses where advocates are available. They can also go to a hospital to get treatment or a police station to report an assault.

If someone you know is in need, she said one of the best things you can do for people you are concerned about is to be there for them.