Woman killed in Sunday crash on I-280

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman who had not been identified late Sunday died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 280.

A Dodge truck, with six occupants, was headed east on I-280 shortly before 2 p.m. when the driver apparently lost control, left the roadway coming to rest upside-down in the ditch, police said in a news release.

Five people were transported to Genesis hospitals, three with non-life-threatening injuries and two who were uninjured.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene on I-280 near the Rockingham Road exit in Davenport.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story