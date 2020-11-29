Woman killed in Sunday crash on I-280

A woman who had not been identified late Sunday died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 280.
A Dodge truck, with six occupants, was headed east on I-280 shortly before 2 p.m. when the driver apparently lost control, left the roadway coming to rest upside-down in the ditch, police said in a news release.
Five people were transported to Genesis hospitals, three with non-life-threatening injuries and two who were uninjured.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene on I-280 near the Rockingham Road exit in Davenport.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.