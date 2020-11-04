Responders at crash, one transported Wednesday evening

At least one person was transported from the scene after a two-vehicle crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Locust and Pacific streets, Davenport.

One vehicle involved was flipped on its side.

Local 4 New was first on the scene. Locust Street was closed from Division Street west past Pacific for a time. Shortly before 6 p.m., one westbound lane was open on West Locust Street.

Police were asking people to avoid the area for 30 minutes while the crashed vehicles were removed.

