Responders at crash, one transported Wednesday evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At least one person was transported from the scene after a two-vehicle crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Locust and Pacific streets, Davenport.

One vehicle involved was flipped on its side.

Local 4 New was first on the scene. Locust Street was closed from Division Street west past Pacific for a time. Shortly before 6 p.m., one westbound lane was open on West Locust Street.

Police were asking people to avoid the area for 30 minutes while the crashed vehicles were removed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story