The Muscatine Fire Department Hazardous Incident Response Team conducted a high-angle rescue drill at the Muscatine Water Tower off of the U.S. Highway 61 bypass Monday with the cooperation of Muscatine Power & Water.

The exercise simulated a team member going down to rescue an individual who had fallen and was injured while painting the outside of the water tower about 150 feet about ground level, a news release says. The objectives of the exercise were to perform a knot pass, unload a system, and perform a pick-off of a victim on the outside of the water tower.

Several team members also rappelled down the outside of the water tower.The team takes the knowledge gained from these exercises and provides training to MFD shift members, the release says.

The response team and fire department continually train for a variety of high-risk rescues including high-angle rescues, ice/water rescues/ trench rescues. Firefighters also train in auto extrication, fire prevention, fire suppression, hazardous materials, and ambulance transport.